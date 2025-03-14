Hilda House Community in Spittal was pleased to gather together 50 people to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“What a lovely, heart-warming, emotionally charged and important morning it was,” wrote one participant, following a time of listening to women speaking to the countries they were representing – including Ukraine, Uganda, USA and South Africa.

Fairtrade, local businesses, a local gardening group, local crafts stall and other organisations were represented.

In addition, a girl band led by Darcy Martin, the Salmon Queen, who with her attendant Jessie O’Mara opened the event, and other live global music “all kept us on our toes and gave us much to think about”, said Rev Elizabeth Baxter, chair of the Hilda House Community, which is in process of registering as a charity.

Darcy Martin opens the International Women’s Day celebration with Jessie O’Mara.

She added: “We are a pastoral and educational community, especially working towards combating patriarchal injustices for all, with a particular focus on women and girls, so as well as enjoying a happy event, we were challenged to continue our work.”

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Councill generously funded the event and Spittal Community Centre provided a welcoming space for this celebration of women and girls.

“The young women’s band was a brilliant addition and it’s so important to pass on the heritage to younger women,” wrote a local woman.

“I’m looking forward to next year’s event already,” wrote another.