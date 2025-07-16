A Northumberland lifeboat station will offer the chance for visitors to take a look behind-the-scenes when it opens its doors for the annual Lifeboat Day.

Plans have now be finalised for RNLI Amble lifeboat station’s all-day free event, which runs from 10am – 3pm on Saturday, August 16 on the Radcliffe Quay.

The event will allow visitors to see up close the impressive Shannon class all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard and the inshore lifeboat.

There will also be opportunities to see some of the state-of-the-art life saving kit the crews use when they are out saving lives at sea.

Offering family-friendly activities, entertainment and the chance to discover more about the RNLI's history and important work, the event is a key fundraiser for Amble RNLI, helping the team of volunteers to continue its lifesaving work.

Visitors can expect a fun day out with various stalls and entertaining displays, while coffee, tea and home bakes will be served upstairs in the boathouse, which has wonderful views across the harbour and seashore along to Warkworth Castle.

This popular event, which features lifeboat exercises, a fun fair, and visits from the fire brigade and King’s Own Yeomanry, raises money to help the charity in its lifesaving work.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield, said: “Lifeboat Day gives our local community and visitors a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the lifesaving work of our volunteers, the lifeguards and our emergency services colleagues.

"We look forward to welcome everyone and hope they have a great day out.”