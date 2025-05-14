Amble Puffin Festival returns for 11th year with family events and wildlife tours
The main festival takes place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in various locations in Amble.
The Town Square will host stalls, entertainment, wildlife talks, and live footage of the Puffins on Coquet Island, and the Royal Society of Protection of Birds will be on hand to answer any puffin related questions.
On Saturday will be the first guided boardwalk, which will include a visit to some of Amble’s famous bird sculptures.
On the Braid, the popular dog show will return, as well as pop up bird watching next to the Shorebase Trust, and a beer festival at Coquet Yacht Club. On the Little Shore, visitors can try kayaking, and take part in Ranger Jane’s beach activities.
On Sunday, Katrina Porteous will read some of her poems on the wildlife and human life on the Northumberland coast, and the popular Puffin Festival Landscape Artist of The Year competition will be returning, run by Dovecote Street Arts.
Throughout the weekend there’ll be a number of environmentally-based groups attending the festival, plus guided walks and talks. Dry Water Arts and Amble Youth Project are also hosting a variety of cultural events before and during the festival.
This year’s main sponsor for the festival is Coquet Cottages, and prizes have been generously donated by Radcliffes Lodge, The Old Boat House, Seaside Travel Amble, Puffin Cruises and Alncom.
Those who want to see the puffins are encouraged to book a seat on one of the Puffin boat trips direct from Amble harbour. For the full list of festival activities, go to: www.amblepuffinfest.co.uk