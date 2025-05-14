The Amble Puffin Festival is returning later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main festival takes place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in various locations in Amble.

The Town Square will host stalls, entertainment, wildlife talks, and live footage of the Puffins on Coquet Island, and the Royal Society of Protection of Birds will be on hand to answer any puffin related questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday will be the first guided boardwalk, which will include a visit to some of Amble’s famous bird sculptures.

Dancing with children at last years Amble Puffin Festival.

On the Braid, the popular dog show will return, as well as pop up bird watching next to the Shorebase Trust, and a beer festival at Coquet Yacht Club. On the Little Shore, visitors can try kayaking, and take part in Ranger Jane’s beach activities.

On Sunday, Katrina Porteous will read some of her poems on the wildlife and human life on the Northumberland coast, and the popular Puffin Festival Landscape Artist of The Year competition will be returning, run by Dovecote Street Arts.

Throughout the weekend there’ll be a number of environmentally-based groups attending the festival, plus guided walks and talks. Dry Water Arts and Amble Youth Project are also hosting a variety of cultural events before and during the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s main sponsor for the festival is Coquet Cottages, and prizes have been generously donated by Radcliffes Lodge, The Old Boat House, Seaside Travel Amble, Puffin Cruises and Alncom.

Those who want to see the puffins are encouraged to book a seat on one of the Puffin boat trips direct from Amble harbour. For the full list of festival activities, go to: www.amblepuffinfest.co.uk