Amble Puffin Festival is back to bring some family fun for May bank holiday weekend
Dovecote Street Arts are running the new Landscape Artist of the Year competition with prizes generously donated by local businesses.
Prizes include an overnight stay at Radcliffes Lodge, and two meals at the Old Boat House.
The festival is on May 25-26, and will include the usual educational activities with a live feed of Coquet Island and the RSPB on hand to answer any puffin-related questions.
Stalls and children’s rides will be running in the town square, as well as live music, the Bare Toed Dance Co’s flying puffin workshop, a dog show run by Northumberland Dog Rescue on the Braid, and Ranger Jane’s beach activities at the Little Shore.
Visitors can also expect arts and crafts workshops, exhibitions and an evening talk on Amble People and Places by local historian Bart Rippon on Saturday.
For more information on the events and their times, visit the puffin festival website.
