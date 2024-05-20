Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new competition is to be run alongside the usual fun at Amble Puffin Festival.

Dovecote Street Arts are running the new Landscape Artist of the Year competition with prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Prizes include an overnight stay at Radcliffes Lodge, and two meals at the Old Boat House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is on May 25-26, and will include the usual educational activities with a live feed of Coquet Island and the RSPB on hand to answer any puffin-related questions.

The Amble Puffin Festival is back for another weekend of fun.

Stalls and children’s rides will be running in the town square, as well as live music, the Bare Toed Dance Co’s flying puffin workshop, a dog show run by Northumberland Dog Rescue on the Braid, and Ranger Jane’s beach activities at the Little Shore.

Visitors can also expect arts and crafts workshops, exhibitions and an evening talk on Amble People and Places by local historian Bart Rippon on Saturday.