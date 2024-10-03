Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amble Pin Cushion is holding a fundraising workshop for its charity of the year.

The Queen Street shop is hosting a ‘Double Denim Day’ of creative denim jacket embroidery workshops to fundraise for Altzheimer's Society.

The workshops will teach basic stitches to jazz up a denim (or canvas) jacket and everything needed to know to finish the project at home. All the materials will be provided, including embroidery hoop, needle, DMC embroidery threads, stabiliser, assorted beads and more.

No experience is needed. Just remember to bring your own clean jacket to decorate and a small pair of scissors to get started.

Amble Pin Cushion staff. Picture: Ivor Rackham.

The workshops take place this Saturday, October 5, with an offer of 10% off on the day and a maximum of six students per course.

Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided but a packed lunch is recommended.

Visit the Amble Pin Cushion website at https://www.amblepincushion.co.uk/workshops/ for booking information and find out more about Alzheimer’s Society at https://www.justgiving.com/alzheimerssoc.