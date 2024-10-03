Amble Pin Cushion to hold fundraising Double Denim Day workshop for Alzheimer's Society
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Queen Street shop is hosting a ‘Double Denim Day’ of creative denim jacket embroidery workshops to fundraise for Altzheimer's Society.
The workshops will teach basic stitches to jazz up a denim (or canvas) jacket and everything needed to know to finish the project at home. All the materials will be provided, including embroidery hoop, needle, DMC embroidery threads, stabiliser, assorted beads and more.
No experience is needed. Just remember to bring your own clean jacket to decorate and a small pair of scissors to get started.
The workshops take place this Saturday, October 5, with an offer of 10% off on the day and a maximum of six students per course.
Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided but a packed lunch is recommended.
Visit the Amble Pin Cushion website at https://www.amblepincushion.co.uk/workshops/ for booking information and find out more about Alzheimer’s Society at https://www.justgiving.com/alzheimerssoc.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.