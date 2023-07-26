News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick's 'hidden gem' gardens ready to open to the public for Patio and Courtyard Festival

Alnwick’s hidden gardens are ready to be revealed…
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
David Taylor and Carlo Biagioni of Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival. Picture: Jane ColtmanDavid Taylor and Carlo Biagioni of Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival. Picture: Jane Coltman
David Taylor and Carlo Biagioni of Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival. Picture: Jane Coltman

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival which gives members of the public the opportunity to view a selection of delightful secret gardens that are normally hidden from view.

Festival co-organiser Carlo Biagioni said “Despite the recent heavy rain, I’m delighted to say the patios and courtyards are looking beautiful and I must thank the gardeners who are about to reveal their hidden gems.”

The public can take self-guided tours around the gardens from Friday, August 4 through to Sunday, August 6 between 11am and 3pm.

Festival co-organiser David Taylor from Alnwick Garden Town Trust said: “A map showing a route around the gardens will be available from the Tourist Information at Alnwick Playhouse, from any of the Town Guides touring the town or from me by phoning 07809467126.”

    The gardens are also being judged with the Alnwick in Bloom shield presented to the winner.

