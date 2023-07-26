David Taylor and Carlo Biagioni of Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival. Picture: Jane Coltman

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival which gives members of the public the opportunity to view a selection of delightful secret gardens that are normally hidden from view.

Festival co-organiser Carlo Biagioni said “Despite the recent heavy rain, I’m delighted to say the patios and courtyards are looking beautiful and I must thank the gardeners who are about to reveal their hidden gems.”

The public can take self-guided tours around the gardens from Friday, August 4 through to Sunday, August 6 between 11am and 3pm.

Festival co-organiser David Taylor from Alnwick Garden Town Trust said: “A map showing a route around the gardens will be available from the Tourist Information at Alnwick Playhouse, from any of the Town Guides touring the town or from me by phoning 07809467126.”

