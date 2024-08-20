Alnwick Round Table’s newest recruit David Paterson with Tracey Sprigg from Alnwick Markets and ALF the Alnwick Lion.

Alnwick’s first ever Market Place Festival takes place this weekend.

The three-day event is the result of a partnership between Alnwick Round Table and Alnwick Markets as well as sponsorship from local businesses.

Proceeds are going to a good cause – HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The festival is offering fun for all the family as Tracey Sprigg from Alnwick Market explains: “The weekly market will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, showcasing the best of local crafts, arts and local food and additionally over each of the three days there will be a range of hot food stalls.

Tom and Pam Allen hand over a cheque.

"Adding in the food offering already around the Market Place there really will be something to suit everyone’s taste.”

There is also an excellent range of liquid refreshment on offer.

Andy Hunt from Alnwick Beer Festival said: “The Beer Festival is open each day from 10am in our very own marquee. Alcohol will be served from 12pm - beer, ale, lager, cider and a spirit bar - as well as a selection of non alcoholic drinks.

“The marquee is also the venue for Alnwick Splashers kids club, daily between 1pm and 2pm with water balloons, gunging, word games - it will be chaos, but fun!”

“Saturday at 3.30pm sees the Big Fat Quiz of Alnwick. Individuals or teams up to six can compete and entry is included with a weekend wristband.

“Each day we are shining a spotlight on our local musical talent too so come along and join in the fun!”

Meanwhile, a short book on Alnwick published by Tom Allen has raised £3,066 for the hospice.

‘Alnwick Pubs, Lanes and Alleyways’ takes the reader on a walking tour around the ancient market town with historical facts and personal anecdotes that highlight the pubs and the secret lanes and alleyways that connect them.

Tom said: “My wife, Pam, and I decided to choose this charity because it provides outstanding, vital support to innumerable families throughout our region. As well as supporting the charity, we hope that the book will encourage people to discover more of the town and experience some of Alnwick’s wonderful pubs.”

It can be purchased at the HospiceCare Wellbeing Centre, Alnwick, or at the charity shops in Amble and Wooler. The book will also be available from the HospiceCare marquee during the festival.