Alnwick Town Council signals its support for town's What a Wonderful World festival

Alnwick Town Council is proud to be a supporter of the What a Wonderful World festival which takes place at Alnwick Playhouse and Alnwick Garden this weekend.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “It’s great to see this event return – it is now a regular feature on the town calendar and Alnwick Town Council wholeheartedly endorses the aims of the event – we all need to do our bit to look after our planet and the festival encourages this in a thoughtful, entertaining and fun way.”

Festival co-director Liz Anderson, pictured with the Mayor, said “We are very grateful to Alnwick Town Council for their support.

"Our local supporters are busy preparing for this year’s event which starts on Friday. We have a great selection of events for the whole family – we hope to see you there!”

Mayor Geoff Watson and What a Wonderful World organiser Liz Anderson. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilMayor Geoff Watson and What a Wonderful World organiser Liz Anderson. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
    What a Wonderful World Festival, June 30 -July 2, Alnwick Playhouse and Alnwick Garden. https://whataww.org/