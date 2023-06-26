Alnwick Town Council signals its support for town's What a Wonderful World festival
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “It’s great to see this event return – it is now a regular feature on the town calendar and Alnwick Town Council wholeheartedly endorses the aims of the event – we all need to do our bit to look after our planet and the festival encourages this in a thoughtful, entertaining and fun way.”
Festival co-director Liz Anderson, pictured with the Mayor, said “We are very grateful to Alnwick Town Council for their support.
"Our local supporters are busy preparing for this year’s event which starts on Friday. We have a great selection of events for the whole family – we hope to see you there!”
What a Wonderful World Festival, June 30 -July 2, Alnwick Playhouse and Alnwick Garden. https://whataww.org/