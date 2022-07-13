The comedy, which can be seen at Alnwick Playhouse, was meant to be staged in August 2020 but was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Auditions for the play began in March 2020, with production beginning in May.

Cast members Mark Stenton (Professor Marcus) and Sheila Graham (Mrs Wilberforce) joined the theatre club for the summer from Alnwick Stage Musical Society (ASMS) alongside two other ASMS actors – Stuart Archer (Major Courtney) and Matthew Winter (One Round), who are also joining Nick Biggers and Matt Bush from the Theatre Club.

The cast of The Ladykillers.

For Adam Bell (Constable Macdonald), it will be the first time he has appeared at the Playhouse.

The plot sees criminals, led by Professor Marcus, renting out a room in Mrs Wilberforce’s London home close to King’s Cross directly over the tunnels into the station, which they use to plan and carry out a heist under the cover of being a group of professional musicians who are fans of 18th century Italian composer Luigi Boccherini.

Unaware of their plans, Mrs Wilberforce is charmed by the music played by the group of musicians up until the heist.

Club chairman Peter Biggers said: “I am indebted to Glenda Fricke, who once again is co-directing with me.

“Her attention to detail has brought alive Mrs Wilberforce’s brush with 1950s gangland London.”

The play will run from Tuesday, July 27 and Friday, July 30.

Standard adult tickets cost £15, children/student tickets cost £10.