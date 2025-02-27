As the Alnwick Story Fest approaches for its third year, take a sneak peak at the 2025 line-up brimming with literary events, talks with best-selling writers and creative workshops.

Alnwick Story Fest celebrates the power of storytelling in its varying forms and is designed to inspire and entertain in the heart of Northumberland. Previous festivals have been a huge success, and this year promises another action-packed weekend.

The wide range of events will take place all across town from Alnwick Playhouse and Barter Books to Bailiffgate Museum and Alnwick Gardens.

On Friday, February 28, the festival will kick off with an official opening at Alnwick Market Place by best-selling author, Adele Parks. This will be followed by an evening of street food and entertainment, with a live musical performance from the Alnwick All Stars, and a light and drumming show.

Headliner and Northumbrian crime author, L.J Ross.

That evening, there will be a talk by astrophysicist-turned-journalist, Sumit Paul-Choudhury on his book, The Bright Side as well as a, ‘how to write a children’s book’ workshop by Piers Torday at Barter Books.

On Saturday, March 1, there will be a full day of events with notable names included in the line-up such as headliners, Northumbrian crime writer, L.J Ross and author, Sir Alexander McCall Smith as he reflects on his passion for storytelling.

There will also be an appearance from children’s publishing house owner, Nicola J Rowley and her nine-year-old son and author, James. Nicola will discuss James’ journey, and reveal the winner of an ongoing competition for Northumberland young writers – who will receive a £3000 publishing deal.

Sunday, March 3 is the final day of the festival with more family-friendly highlights such as an interactive storytelling journey from Xanthe Gresham Knight, author of Goddesses and Heroines: Women of Myth and Legend, as well as a talk from headliner, Mari Hannah.

Multi-million best-selling author, Adele Parks will open the festival on Friday, February 28.

This again is accompanied by a number of further workshops, readings and opportunities to meet some of your favourite writers in the Market Place each afternoon and evening.

Journalist, Suzy Walker originally founded the idea for Story Fest after moving back to Alnwick from London and feeling inspired at a book launch at The Accidental Bookshop.

To see the full programme or buy tickets, visit: https://alnwickstoryfest.com/tickets-and-programme