News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Alnwick Spring Show set to return with new handicrafts section

Alnwick Spring Show is set to return thanks to support from the town council.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event is open to all, from experienced exhibitors to novices.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The spring show is a wonderful showcase of beautiful spring blooms – tulips, daffodils, amaryllis – they look stunning. But there are lots of other classes to consider including handicrafts, baking and children’s events.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New this year is the handicrafts section which includes hand knitted garments, soft toys, Easter cards and drawings.

Most Popular
    Mayor Geoff Watson was among the winners at last year's Alnwick Spring Show. Picture: Jane ColtmanMayor Geoff Watson was among the winners at last year's Alnwick Spring Show. Picture: Jane Coltman
    Mayor Geoff Watson was among the winners at last year's Alnwick Spring Show. Picture: Jane Coltman

    This year’s event will also feature a display from members of Alnwick & District Camera Club who are providing an exhibition of their work on the theme of 'Springtime in the Garden'.

    There will also be refreshments supplied by Pottergate Pantry and a selection of trade stands.

    It takes place at Willowburn Sports & Leisure C entre on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 4,30pm. Admission £2, cash only. Exhibitors and under 16s free.

    Show schedule available at www.alnwickspringshow.uk