Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is open to all, from experienced exhibitors to novices.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The spring show is a wonderful showcase of beautiful spring blooms – tulips, daffodils, amaryllis – they look stunning. But there are lots of other classes to consider including handicrafts, baking and children’s events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New this year is the handicrafts section which includes hand knitted garments, soft toys, Easter cards and drawings.

Most Popular

Mayor Geoff Watson was among the winners at last year's Alnwick Spring Show. Picture: Jane Coltman

This year’s event will also feature a display from members of Alnwick & District Camera Club who are providing an exhibition of their work on the theme of 'Springtime in the Garden'.

There will also be refreshments supplied by Pottergate Pantry and a selection of trade stands.

It takes place at Willowburn Sports & Leisure C entre on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 4,30pm. Admission £2, cash only. Exhibitors and under 16s free.