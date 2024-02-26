Alnwick Spring Show set to return with new handicrafts section
The event is open to all, from experienced exhibitors to novices.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The spring show is a wonderful showcase of beautiful spring blooms – tulips, daffodils, amaryllis – they look stunning. But there are lots of other classes to consider including handicrafts, baking and children’s events.”
New this year is the handicrafts section which includes hand knitted garments, soft toys, Easter cards and drawings.
This year’s event will also feature a display from members of Alnwick & District Camera Club who are providing an exhibition of their work on the theme of 'Springtime in the Garden'.
There will also be refreshments supplied by Pottergate Pantry and a selection of trade stands.
It takes place at Willowburn Sports & Leisure C entre on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 4,30pm. Admission £2, cash only. Exhibitors and under 16s free.
Show schedule available at www.alnwickspringshow.uk