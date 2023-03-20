The event had faced the threat of folding due to a shortage of volunteers but that possibility has now been averted.

Organisers have announced that the show programme is now available from libraries and other outlets in the town and around the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show co-ordinator Gill Starkey is hoping for a good number of entries from the green-fingered gardeners and talented bakers.

Gill Starkey from Alnwick Spring Show.

Most Popular

There are also lots of classes for children.

“We have a largely new organising committee who are working tirelessly to create a special spring event which we hope will delight everyone who enters or just visits,” said Gill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show takes place at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 15.