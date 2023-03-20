Alnwick Spring Show set to return
Alnwick Spring Show returns soon after a hiatus of three years due to the Covid pandemic.
The event had faced the threat of folding due to a shortage of volunteers but that possibility has now been averted.
Organisers have announced that the show programme is now available from libraries and other outlets in the town and around the district.
Show co-ordinator Gill Starkey is hoping for a good number of entries from the green-fingered gardeners and talented bakers.
There are also lots of classes for children.
“We have a largely new organising committee who are working tirelessly to create a special spring event which we hope will delight everyone who enters or just visits,” said Gill.
The show takes place at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 15.
More information and schedules for the show, is available now at www.alnwickspringshow.uk