Alnwick Spring Show set to return

Alnwick Spring Show returns soon after a hiatus of three years due to the Covid pandemic.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT

The event had faced the threat of folding due to a shortage of volunteers but that possibility has now been averted.

Organisers have announced that the show programme is now available from libraries and other outlets in the town and around the district.

Show co-ordinator Gill Starkey is hoping for a good number of entries from the green-fingered gardeners and talented bakers.

Gill Starkey from Alnwick Spring Show.
    There are also lots of classes for children.

    “We have a largely new organising committee who are working tirelessly to create a special spring event which we hope will delight everyone who enters or just visits,” said Gill.

    The show takes place at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 15.

    More information and schedules for the show, is available now at www.alnwickspringshow.uk

    Organisers