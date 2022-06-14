Around 70 Harley Davidsons will visit on Saturday, June 25 as part of the annual ‘ABC’ charity ride.

They will be parked up in Bondgate Within from around 11.30am until 1.30pm for public viewing and charity collections.

A road closure for Bondgate Within will be in place from 10am to 2pm from the Yorkshire Trading Co. to its junction with Narrowgate.

A previous visit by the Geordie Chapter to Alnwick. Picture: GeordieHOG

Deliveries will not be possible between these times, although there will be emergency access.

Ride leader John Nichol said: “The ABC is an annual charity ride from the HOG Geordie Chapter.

"It’s called the ABC as there was a time when we started the ride at “A” Albamarle Barracks (Army), then stopping at Alnwick on our way to “B” Boulmer (Air Force base) and to end the ride we would ride from Boulmer down the coast to HMS Calliope (Royal Navy Reserve Unit). However we now end our ride at the Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House (Naval).

“So in line with these locations we raise money during the ride for: Red Cypher, The RAF Benevolent Fund and The Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House.

"Last year we presented each of our three hosts with a cheque for £250 each from money we raised during our ride.

"This year we will have a great selection of Harley Davidson motor cycles so please do come along and see us!”