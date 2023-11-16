News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick set for Christmas lights switch-on

It’s the big Christmas lights switch-on in Alnwick on Friday night.
By Ian Smith
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
Entertainment on November 17 starts in the Market Place at 6pm, with the switch-on at 7pm.

The town’s Christmas lights team has been busy putting up the festive decorations over the past few weekends, fortified with refreshments provided by The Plough Hotel.

A Chrismas tree provided by Northumberland Estates is also in place.

    Millie Rae O’Neill switches on the Alnwick lights in 2022 watched by the Duchess of Northumberland. Picture: Jane ColtmanMillie Rae O’Neill switches on the Alnwick lights in 2022 watched by the Duchess of Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman
    Donations have been coming in from community organisations and local businesses to ensure the display continues year after year.

    Recent donations have included Alnwick Round Table (£750), Market Place Butchery (£250), Signature Alnwick School of Motoring (£250), Costa Coffee (£500), Lionheart Garage (£250), NEED Ltd, Alnwick (£200) and The Hog’s Head Inn (£500).

    The team also thank Warren Access for its continued support in making the display possible through the use of its hoist.

