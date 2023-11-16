Alnwick set for Christmas lights switch-on
and live on Freeview channel 276
Entertainment on November 17 starts in the Market Place at 6pm, with the switch-on at 7pm.
The town’s Christmas lights team has been busy putting up the festive decorations over the past few weekends, fortified with refreshments provided by The Plough Hotel.
A Chrismas tree provided by Northumberland Estates is also in place.
Donations have been coming in from community organisations and local businesses to ensure the display continues year after year.
Recent donations have included Alnwick Round Table (£750), Market Place Butchery (£250), Signature Alnwick School of Motoring (£250), Costa Coffee (£500), Lionheart Garage (£250), NEED Ltd, Alnwick (£200) and The Hog’s Head Inn (£500).
The team also thank Warren Access for its continued support in making the display possible through the use of its hoist.