More than 50 members of the Geordie Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners’ Group (HOG) will visit on Saturday, June 3 for their ‘ABC’ charity ride.

The motorbikes will be parked on the north side of Bondgate Within from around 12.15pm until 1.30pm for viewing and a chance to chat to the riders who are raising funds for Help for Heroes.

For safety reasons, a road closure will officially be in force from 10am to 2pm.

The Geordie Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners’ Group (HOG) on a previous visit to Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

The street will be closed to all vehicular traffic, including delivery vehicles for shops on Bondgate Within and Narrowgate, from a barrier fence outside The Yorkshire Trading Co. along the full length and width of Bondgate Within to its junction with Narrowgate, adjacent to WH Smith. All parking spaces within these boundaries will also be closed.

There will still be emergency access to that section of Bondgate Within.

This annual charity event is called the ABC as they start the ride at “A” Albemarle Barracks then ride through Northumberland stopping at Alnwick on the way to “B” RAF Boulmer. To end the ride they used to ride from Boulmer down the coast to HMS Calliope however they now end the ride at the Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House.