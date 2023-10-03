News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick residents invited to have their say on sports facilities to be included in new PlayZone

Alnwick residents are being asked for their views on what they would like to see in a new sporting play area.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:32 BST
A new PlayZone is being created at the site of the existing multi-use games area (MUGA) at Alnwick Community Centre off Howling Lane.

Proposals include an all-weather playing surface suitable for a wide variety of sports, along with improved fencing and floodlighting to ensure the space can be used all year round.

Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council, who have received funding for the project from sources including the FA and the Premier League and Government, via The Football Foundation, want to hear your thoughts on the project – what sort of activities would you like to see there?

Alnwick Community Centre.Alnwick Community Centre.
    Local residents are invited to come along and have their say at Alnwick North Community Centre on Saturday, October 7, between 11am and 1pm.

    Refreshments available.

    For more information please email [email protected]

