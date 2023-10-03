Alnwick residents invited to have their say on sports facilities to be included in new PlayZone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new PlayZone is being created at the site of the existing multi-use games area (MUGA) at Alnwick Community Centre off Howling Lane.

Proposals include an all-weather playing surface suitable for a wide variety of sports, along with improved fencing and floodlighting to ensure the space can be used all year round.

Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council, who have received funding for the project from sources including the FA and the Premier League and Government, via The Football Foundation, want to hear your thoughts on the project – what sort of activities would you like to see there?

Local residents are invited to come along and have their say at Alnwick North Community Centre on Saturday, October 7, between 11am and 1pm.

Refreshments available.