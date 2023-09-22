News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Playhouse to show The Railway Man to support Freedom from Torture

Alnwick Playhouse is raising money by showing the film ‘The Railway Man’ for Freedom from Torture, a charity which helps asylum seekers and refugees who have been tortured.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Helen Coyne, chair of the North East supporters group, said: “Even if you have seen it, it is well worth seeing again; it was very well reviewed and it has a wonderful ending. It is being shown at the request of a superb organisation Freedom from Torture (FFT), which is now among the leading experts world wide on helping victims of torture regain their equilibrium and humanity, and Eric Lomax was one of their first patients.

“The Railway Man”, starring Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman, is the true story of a man who was a prisoner of war on the Thai/Burma railway and spent the last years of his life in Berwick. It will show at the Playhouse at 6.30pm on Saturday, September 23.

Further information from Helen Coyne 016655 830621 or [email protected]

