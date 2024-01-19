Alnwick museum to host exhibition of the 'world's worst record covers'
Steve Goldman’s hilarious collection of over 500 dreadful record sleeves is going on show at the Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery.
In Steve’s own words: “To get into my collection the covers have to be unintentionally funny. I want a record where the designers have tried to do something that’s gone horribly wrong. It can’t just be a performer in bad clothes – though there are a couple that have got in that were just irresistible.
“And it all has to be good clean family fun – there are no record covers that are disgusting, gory, violent, sexist, homophobic, transphobic or racist.”
There will activities for children and a public vote will be held for ‘worst record cover’.
Tracks from some of the albums – including the weird, the funny, and occasionally, the good – will also be played. There is a book about the exhibition available for purchase too.
Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate, said: “No matter what your sense of humour, we are sure there will be something in Steve’s collection to make you smile. We hope you enjoy this quirky collection and join in the fun by voting. It might inspire you to search for an old favourite that you have tucked away.”
The Worst Record Covers will be displayed at Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery in Alnwick from February 7 to April 21 (except Mondays).
Entry is included in the museum admission. For opening hours, events and prices, please visit www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk.