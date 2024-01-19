An exhibition on the ‘worst record covers in the world’ is coming to Alnwick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Goldman’s hilarious collection of over 500 dreadful record sleeves is going on show at the Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery.

In Steve’s own words: “To get into my collection the covers have to be unintentionally funny. I want a record where the designers have tried to do something that’s gone horribly wrong. It can’t just be a performer in bad clothes – though there are a couple that have got in that were just irresistible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And it all has to be good clean family fun – there are no record covers that are disgusting, gory, violent, sexist, homophobic, transphobic or racist.”

Most Popular

An snippet of what to expect from World's Worst Records exhibition.

There will activities for children and a public vote will be held for ‘worst record cover’.

Tracks from some of the albums – including the weird, the funny, and occasionally, the good – will also be played. There is a book about the exhibition available for purchase too.

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate, said: “No matter what your sense of humour, we are sure there will be something in Steve’s collection to make you smile. We hope you enjoy this quirky collection and join in the fun by voting. It might inspire you to search for an old favourite that you have tucked away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Worst Record Covers will be displayed at Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery in Alnwick from February 7 to April 21 (except Mondays).