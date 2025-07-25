Alnwick Market launches summer Sunday sessions with music, street food and pop-up bars

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:03 BST
Alnwick Market have teamed up with The Market Tavern and Inflate Events to create relaxing summer sessions every Sunday.

Starting this Sunday, July 27 and continuing weekly, ‘summer sessions’ will see a mini-market, pop-up bars, live music, and street-food vendors arrive in the market place from 11am – 4pm.

Harry Hume from local pub The Market Tavern will be setting up a pop-up inflatable mini tavern with an outdoor seating area for visitors to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He says: “We will be welcoming you to the market, serving draught local beer, wine, prosecco, a small selection of summer cocktails and soft drinks.”

Summer sessions at Alnwick Market will begin this Sunday.placeholder image
Summer sessions at Alnwick Market will begin this Sunday.

Tracey Sprigg, Alnwick Market operator adds: “People are asking for the market place to be used more, so I had been planning to do this for a while. It’s a space for the community to enjoy, generate good vibes, have a drink and people watch.”

Related topics:People

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice