Alnwick Market have teamed up with The Market Tavern and Inflate Events to create relaxing summer sessions every Sunday.

Starting this Sunday, July 27 and continuing weekly, ‘summer sessions’ will see a mini-market, pop-up bars, live music, and street-food vendors arrive in the market place from 11am – 4pm.

Harry Hume from local pub The Market Tavern will be setting up a pop-up inflatable mini tavern with an outdoor seating area for visitors to enjoy.

He says: “We will be welcoming you to the market, serving draught local beer, wine, prosecco, a small selection of summer cocktails and soft drinks.”

Tracey Sprigg, Alnwick Market operator adds: “People are asking for the market place to be used more, so I had been planning to do this for a while. It’s a space for the community to enjoy, generate good vibes, have a drink and people watch.”