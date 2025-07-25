Alnwick Market launches summer Sunday sessions with music, street food and pop-up bars
Starting this Sunday, July 27 and continuing weekly, ‘summer sessions’ will see a mini-market, pop-up bars, live music, and street-food vendors arrive in the market place from 11am – 4pm.
Harry Hume from local pub The Market Tavern will be setting up a pop-up inflatable mini tavern with an outdoor seating area for visitors to enjoy.
He says: “We will be welcoming you to the market, serving draught local beer, wine, prosecco, a small selection of summer cocktails and soft drinks.”
Tracey Sprigg, Alnwick Market operator adds: “People are asking for the market place to be used more, so I had been planning to do this for a while. It’s a space for the community to enjoy, generate good vibes, have a drink and people watch.”
