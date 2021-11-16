Alnwick gets ready for Christmas lights switch-on following funding boost from Lions Club

Alnwick Lions have presented a cheque for £3,500 to the town's lights committee.

The big switch-on takes place on Friday, November 19 at 7pm in the Market Place, with entertainment from 6pm.

Cllr Gordon Castle, lights committee chairman, said: “There will be the usual entertainments in the Market Place, the Playhouse band is booked and the stage is going up and Santa will be coming in on his sleigh immediately after the switch-on.

"A child will be selected by random draw who will assist the Duchess of Northumberland with the switch-on at 7pm.”

James Abercrombie, with his dad, Richard, switched on Alnwick's Christmas lights in 2020, watched by lights committee chairman Gordon Castle.

Alnwick Lions president Tom Deedigan is pictured handing over the cheque to Alnwick Lights committee treasurer Kevin Nicholson, with Alnwick Lions Len Reece and Sandra Shepherd and Alnwick lights committee members Brian Wealleans, Peter Yerbury, Geoff Anderson, Cameron Coulson and Ian Fenwick.

The Alnwick Lions team are planning a busy Christmas season with their sleigh and will be publishing their programme of activity soon.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.