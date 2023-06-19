News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Garden trail to light up eight weeks of winter

It may be mid-summer but it’s simply ‘never too early’ to start preparing your festive plans, according to Mark Brassell, CEO of The Alnwick Garden.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

In response to popular demand, the famed winter Light Trail will be extended from November 2023 to January 2024.

And the experience is set to be more breathtaking than ever thanks to a variety of new light installations in a range of vibrant colours.

The event is set to deliver beautiful spectacles, as well as treats for the tastebuds.

Children enjoying the light trail.Children enjoying the light trail.
Children enjoying the light trail.
    Visitors will have the opportunity to sample festive snacks and winter warmers from a mixture of local vendors, as The Alnwick Garden continues its tradition of supporting local businesses and bringing a taste of the local community to its vast programme of events.

    Mark said: “Each year we challenge ourselves to go bigger and better than the year before and this time I think we’re going to deliver something really special.

    "The Light Trail has become a staple part of The Alnwick Garden’s calendar and this year will see it run for an extended period of eight weeks, which is longer than the busy school holidays.

    "Each year we understand more and more just how important providing great value experiences for families during winter is and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

    Alnwick Garden's light trail has been extended to eight weeks.Alnwick Garden's light trail has been extended to eight weeks.
    Alnwick Garden's light trail has been extended to eight weeks.

    Work is already underway to deliver an evening of festive fun for all. Whether you’re a family with children, a couple, or just want to experience the magic of thousands of twinkling lights, it is truly a night to remember.

    Early bird tickets start from £12 and are available now at https://www.alnwickgarden.com/light-trail-2023/

