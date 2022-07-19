Originally introduced last year, The Alnwick Garden enabled four children aged 16 and under to visit free of charge with every paying adult as a thank you for supporting The Garden during lockdown.

After witnessing the negative impact of continuous price increases, The Alnwick Garden have extended their offer.

Mark Brassell, chief executive, explained: “It is vital for us to continue providing an excellent day out for families in the North East for an affordable price.

The Alnwick Garden.

“Our visitors have enabled us to achieve so much in the last year and we want to make sure they don’t miss out on the incredibly exciting summer we have planned.

"We are elated to be in a position to give back at a time where we feel it is most needed.”