The Alnwick Garden has released its Easter timetable, packed with family-friendly activities.

From April 8 to 20, Reg’s Easter Trail invites visitors to take part in a giant game of hide and seek by following clues around the garden.

From April 12 to 27, the Soar Into Spring celebrations take place at Lilidorei, where visitors can collect a trail card and solve riddles to find golden eggs.

Also at Lilidorei is story time with the Secret Keepers, seasonal games on the green, and the chance to watch soaring birds flying overhead throughout the day.

Alnwick Garden Easter events. (Photo: Ellie Brown)

The Alnwick Garden’s Cherry Orchard is also expected to burst into bloom from April 12, with all 329 Tai Haku trees flowering, and £5 twilight tickets available.

Finally, the annual duck race returns on April 19, with thousands of rubber ducks launching from The Grand Cascade – ducks cost £2, raising funds for Alnwick District Round Table.

For all events, up to four children go free with every paying adult.