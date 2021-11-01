Alnwick fireworks display set to return with a bang

The event, organised by Alnwick Round Table, is being held at the rugby club on Saturday, November 6 with the first fireworks being set off at 7.30pm.

Last year’s event was called due to coronavirus restrictions and the club anticipates a lot of people will be keen to enjoy this year’s event.

Graham Brown, chairman of Alnwick Round Table, said: “We would normally expect in the region of 1,500 people but the indications are that we could get in the region of 2,000 this year. There has already been a lot of interest in advance bookings.”

Alnwick Round Table fireworks display at Alnwick Rugby Club.

And while Covid concerns are still on the radar, the organisers are happy with the arrangements in place for the event.

"It’s an outdoor venue with plenty of space on the site and larger events are allowed so it’s a good chance for people to come along and enjoy a nice community event,” said Graham.

Preparations have been a little bit different but the display itself should be just as good as ever.

“​Usually, we fund the display with entrance proceeds from the previous year but obviously that wasn’t possible,” Graham explained. “But the money we had in place for last year’s event is still there and we’ve had a number of successful events such as Santa’s sleigh, the Easter duck hunt, the beer festival and rockin’ railway.”

The club is also encouraging people to attend the organised event rather than setting off their own fireworks.

"We would rather people did that than put on their own DIY display,” said Graham. “The lads who set off the fireworks for our display are all properly trained from a safety perspective.”

There has been no bonfire at the Alnwick display for many years.

The event is sponsored by the Alnwick branch of Specsavers.

Tickets are available on the gate. Prices are £5 for an adult and £3 for children (under 4s free). Group and family tickets also available.

They are also being sold online at https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/store/p139/Alnwick_Round_Table_Fireworks_2021_Entrance.html

Elsewhere, Elsdon has a bonfire and fireworks display on Friday, November 5 from 6.30pm.

Morpeth Rugby Club’s bonfire and fireworks display is on Sunday, November 7. Bonfire lit / fireworks at 6pm. Admission £6, u12's £4. Cash only on gate.

