Alnwick coffee morning to raise funds for Toilet Twinning sanitation scheme

In this country, we are fortunate to take good, clean sanitation for granted. But in many other countries, sanitation is exceedingly basic or doesn’t exist at all.

Toilet Twinning funds the work of international relief and development agency Tearfund.

Funds raised will be used to provide clean water, basic sanitation, and hygiene education.

St James' Centre, Pottergate.

The coffee morning takes place at St James’s Church, Pottergate,on Saturday, April 15 from 10am to 11.30am.