Alnwick's big switch-on takes place on November 22 (Jane Coltman)

The switch-on will see the town centre illuminated with thousands of luminescent lights signalling the countdown to Christmas Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alnwick’s big Christmas lights switch-on.

When is the Christmas lights switch-on?

The lighting up of the city centre will take place on Friday, November 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The switch-on celebrations takes place at the town market place and will kick off at 6pm.

The Christmas lights get switched on at 7pm.

What to expect

Entertainment for children and adults alike has been promised.

Slideshows, roundabouts, music and carol singers will all feature at this year’s event.

Attendees can also watch the decorating of the tree which gets underway at 6pm.

Who’s turning on the lights?