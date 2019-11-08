Alnwick Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect
The festive season officially kicks off in Alnwick this month with the popular Christmas light switch-on
The switch-on will see the town centre illuminated with thousands of luminescent lights signalling the countdown to Christmas Day.
Here’s everything you need to know about Alnwick’s big Christmas lights switch-on.
When is the Christmas lights switch-on?
The lighting up of the city centre will take place on Friday, November 22.
The switch-on celebrations takes place at the town market place and will kick off at 6pm.
The Christmas lights get switched on at 7pm.
What to expect
Entertainment for children and adults alike has been promised.
Slideshows, roundabouts, music and carol singers will all feature at this year’s event.
Attendees can also watch the decorating of the tree which gets underway at 6pm.
Who’s turning on the lights?
Jane Percy, The Duchess of Northumberland will turn on the lights at this year’s event.