Alnwick Castle to host two-day Christmas fair to support Maggie's Newcastle
Being held in the castle’s historic Guest Hall on November 21-22, the event will bring together independent businesses and artisans for an exclusive holiday shopping experience, while raising funds for Maggie’s Newcastle, a charity supporting cancer patients and their families.
The fair will begin on Thursday 21st with an exclusive drinks, canapés and shopping evening from 6pm to 9pm offering a selection of festive treats alongside a unique shopping opportunity.
The evening will feature a drinks reception generously supported by Hepple Spirits. Please note, tickets for this special evening are limited and should be purchased in advance through the Alnwick Castle website.
There will also be a Christmas Shopping Experience on Friday 22nd, with over 20 independent vendors. Shoppers can browse a variety of products including art, home décor, fragrances, and fashion from independent businesses. Tickets available on entry, 10am to 3.30pm.
