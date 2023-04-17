Up to 1,500 guests, including 500 community heroes, will enjoy coronation day on Saturday, May 6 in the majestic setting of the castle’s Outer Bailey.

A large screen will show the ceremonial events as they unfold throughout the day.

This will include The King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace, the 11am Westminster Abbey service and The Coronation Procession, culminating in the Royal Family appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Outer Bailey at Alnwick Castle.

Guests are welcome to bring picnics, or purchase food and drink from a variety of concessions on site.

As part of the celebration, Northumberland County Council will be recognising the efforts of those making a positive difference to our local communities through volunteering.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “The King and Queen Consort are encouraging people to spend the weekend celebrating with friends, families and their communities.

“I am really pleased that we are able to mark this once-in-a-generation celebration by bringing together those who have given so much to their communities.

“Alnwick Castle is one of Northumberland’s finest destinations and a special place to mark the occasion. I look forward to seeing all our local community heroes enjoy this special celebration, which recognises their contribution to making our county a proud and wonderful place.”

Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

Communities across Northumberland will be organising street parties and celebrations, many of them taking the chance to share friendship, food, and fun as part of the Coronation Big Lunch. Libraries across the county will host special activities and screenings.

Alnwick Castle will also show the Coronation Concert on the evening of May 7 and a further 1,500 free tickets will be available to the public to watch the star-studded line up and spectacular light show streamed live from Windsor Castle.

Free tickets for the Alnwick Castle screening of the Coronation on May 6 and the Coronation Concert on May 7 will be announced shortly via Alnwick Castle’s social media.

In addition to the local heroes’ ticket allocation, 500 tickets will be issued to residents who wish to watch the Coronation in the Outer Bailey and a further 500 issued alongside a ticket for full access to Alnwick Castle and the State Rooms.

Lord Lieutenant for Northumberland, Her Grace The Duchess of Northumberland said: “The coronation weekend will bring communities together to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

"It is a momentous milestone in our history and a great opportunity for everyone to have fun and get together to celebrate, as well as pay tribute to the people who have made a difference in our local communities.”

For more information about coronation events in Northumberland, please go to: https://www.greatnorthumberland.co.uk/