Alnwick Castle has flung open its doors to visitors for the start of its 2025 tourist season.

Children from Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School were the first visitors through the castle’s famous barbican, as a traditional Northumbrian piper and expert tour guides in historical garb welcomed them.

For the first time in the castle’s nearly 1000-year history, visitors can now go ‘below stairs’ and explore the extensive Victorian kitchens, which have been unveiled as part of a transformative four-year restoration project.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming visitors back to Alnwick Castle after the winter break,” said Daniel Watkins, Education, Learning and Engagement Officer at Alnwick Castle.

Year One and Year Two pupils from Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School officially open Alnwick Castle for the new visitor season.

“What’s especially exciting is that we are in the middle of uncovering an extraordinary piece of the castle’s history, and the Great British Public can join us in exploring these majestic kitchens for themselves.”

Created in the 1850s by renowned architect Anthony Salvin, the kitchens feature vaulted ceilings, an original Victorian range, four grand larder rooms and even an early example of a refrigerator. The kitchens demonstrate how the 4th Duke of Northumberland invested in cutting-edge technology to serve the finest dishes to honoured guests - including several royal visitors.

During the Second World War, the kitchens housed evacuees as part of Newcastle Church High School’s evacuation efforts. Later, they became a hub for teacher training under Northumberland County Council, and from the 1970s, were used by St. Cloud State University.

“We encourage people of all ages to come and explore these amazing spaces for themselves,” added Daniel. “Visitors to any historical landmark can rarely experience what life would have been like ‘below stairs’, and we want to celebrate and acknowledge the incredible contribution staff working in the castle kitchens have made to the legacy of this stunning building.”

Additional spaces will open in 2026 and 2027 as the restoration progresses.

Alnwick Castle has a number of exciting events planned for the 2025 visitor season, including falconry displays, jester shows and book talks.

To see the full programme of events, including a number of special displays for the Easter holidays, please visit www.alnwickcastle.com/