1 . Medieval tile making with Company of Artisans (April 7-11)

The Company of Artisans will guide visitors through the symbolic patterns that adorned medieval floors, featuring kings, queens, stars, and mythical creatures. Visitors can learn how these tiles were made and explore the creativity of medieval masons. There will also be an interactive demonstration on drawing and design, showing how castles and cathedrals were imagined from the ground up​. Photo: Jane Coltman