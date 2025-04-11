From hands-on medieval tile making and cannon-firing displays, to jester shows and live medieval music, the castle are offering something for visitors of all ages.
Visitors can experience the Victorian kitchen or watch majestic birds of prey in flight with thrilling falconry displays. With temperatures expected to be mind, it’s the perfect time to experience the grounds in full bloom.
1. Medieval tile making with Company of Artisans (April 7-11)
The Company of Artisans will guide visitors through the symbolic patterns that adorned medieval floors, featuring kings, queens, stars, and mythical creatures. Visitors can learn how these tiles were made and explore the creativity of medieval masons. There will also be an interactive demonstration on drawing and design, showing how castles and cathedrals were imagined from the ground up. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Tastes Through Time – Victorian kitchen (April 18-21)
Visitors can meet Alnwick Castle’s 19th-century staff and explore life below stairs in a bustling Victorian kitchen as they prepare for an important Easter feast. Photo: Alnwick Castle
3. Victorian falconry displays with Raphael Historic Falconry (April 22-27)
Travel back to the 1800s with stunning flying displays by Raphael Historic Falconry. Their elegant Victorian falconers bring the noble art of falconry to life, with dynamic flights, engaging commentary, and a peek into the lives of the birds and handlers who once entertained British nobility. Photo: Alnwick Castle
4. Wandering medieval music with Trouvère (April 16-18)
With bagpipes, flutes, harps, and vielle, this ensemble will fill the castle grounds with music spanning five centuries. Photo: Alnwick Castle
