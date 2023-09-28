News you can trust since 1854
A beer festival in Alnmouth which has raised £38,500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland since its first year in 2015 is making a return.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST
The three-day event at the Red Lion Inn will be held from Friday, October 6 (from 4pm) to Sunday, October 8 with a range of entertainment and samples to try all of the beers on offer.

Saxophonist Steve Bone is among the entertainers, as well as Tommy Bentz, an American blues band and Hip Operation, a six piece band.

England Rugby World Cup match will be on to TV too.

Georgie and Ben McHugh, Owners of The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth.Georgie and Ben McHugh, Owners of The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth.
    Limited advanced tickets are on sale for £18 each, which includes an entry pass for the entire festival weekend, live music, a celebratory beer glass, tasting notes, a wrist band and beer tokens.

    The last day of the weekend will include Soul Food Café performing, pizzas and plenty of beer to sample.

    A spokesperson from HospiceCare North Northumberland said: “We are extremely grateful to Georgie and Ben at The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth for supporting us annually with the Beer Festival, which is set to be yet again an amazing fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

    “Events with the support from our local community allow us to continue to support local families.”

    The charity continue to see an increase in demand for all care services, including Hospice at Home end-of-life care and family bereavement support services. They expect running costs to be around £1m at the end of the year.

    Tickets can be purchased online on their website.

