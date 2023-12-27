News you can trust since 1854
Alnmouth New Year's Day dip will go on as usual with no need to register this year

Braving the cold water at Alnmouth beach has become tradition for many people on New Year’s Day.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
There’s nothing quite like taking a dip in the sea on a cold winter’s day to start the new year, and for over a decade many people have chosen Alnmouth beach for this iconic tradition.

In 2023, over 100 people took the plunge into the North Sea for Alnmouth’s annual New Year’s Day dip in what was hailed the most popular year. The event saw people show up in all sorts of fancy dress, from eggs and bacon to the Knights of the Round Table, as the crowd cheered them on.

This year, the dip won’t be an organised event but anybody wishing to participate or return for their annual tradition only needs to show up on January 1 as usual and carry on with the dip out of their own choice. There’s no need to register but, as a guide, the dip usually begins at 12pm.

