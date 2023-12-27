Braving the cold water at Alnmouth beach has become tradition for many people on New Year’s Day.

There’s nothing quite like taking a dip in the sea on a cold winter’s day to start the new year, and for over a decade many people have chosen Alnmouth beach for this iconic tradition.

In 2023, over 100 people took the plunge into the North Sea for Alnmouth’s annual New Year’s Day dip in what was hailed the most popular year. The event saw people show up in all sorts of fancy dress, from eggs and bacon to the Knights of the Round Table, as the crowd cheered them on.

