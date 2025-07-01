The annual Alncom charity Family Fun Day in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland returns this weekend.

The 2025 event will take place on Saturday, July 5 at Alnwick Town Football Club from 11am.

The event is free to enter, with a fun fair for children of all ages. There will also be a bar and food trucks, including the Hungry Seagull and an Italian coffee bike.

This year’s charity raffle includes a £1000 holiday voucher by Hays Travel, afternoon tea at the Bailiffgate Hotel, Sunday lunch at Tempus at Charlton Hall, a stay for two at Dakota Newcastle, a motorboat ride on the River Tyne and more.

Team photo from a previous Alncom charity event.

Seven-a-side football teams will be competing in a charity football tournament throughout the day.

All funds raised will go to HospiceCare North Northumberland with the raffle already open on Alncom’s Facebook. Raffle tickets can also be purchased on the day.

Alncom director Lawrie Stevenson said: “Our family fun day is all about giving back to the community

"Please come and support the local football teams, bring the family and enjoy the fair. If you can buy some raffle tickets you will be helping raise funds and hopefully taking a prize home”.

Specialist nurse Amy Holtem said: “It’s a chance to find out about the services that HospiceCare provides in North Northumberland. Staff will be there throughout the day so please come and chat to find out what we do.”

Chairman of Alnwick Town Football Club Tommy Mackie said: “It’s always a great day whatever the weather, but let’s hope the sun shines. Alncom are very generous and I applaud them for giving so much back to the community.”