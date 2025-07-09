Taking place at Alnwick Town Football Club on Saturday, July 5, the day consisted of football games, free fairground rides, a huge charity raffle and lots of fun games for the children.

This years football final was very close but the day ended with club sponsor Thorburns taking the trophy on the day.

Director of Alncom Lawrie Stevenson said: “Our annual family fun day was a great success and we would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, turned up on the day and enjoyed themselves.

"It was a beautiful sunny day and everyone generously donated too. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts”.

Specialist nurse Amy Holtem added: “It was a chance to find out about all the services that hospice care provides in North Northumberland; hospice at home, dementia support services and family bereavement services and so many people came to talk to us on the day."

1 . Alncom charity family fun day The day raised important funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland. Photo: Claire Barber Photo Sales

2 . Alcom charity family fun day Thorburns took home the football trophy. Photo: Claire Barber Photo Sales

3 . Alcom charity family fun day The annual event is organised by Alnwick broadband providers, Alcom. Photo: Claire Barber Photo Sales