Alncom charity fun day in Alnwick raises funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
The annual Alncom charity fun day in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland attracted hundreds of families from across the county.

Taking place at Alnwick Town Football Club on Saturday, July 5, the day consisted of football games, free fairground rides, a huge charity raffle and lots of fun games for the children.

This years football final was very close but the day ended with club sponsor Thorburns taking the trophy on the day.

Director of Alncom Lawrie Stevenson said: “Our annual family fun day was a great success and we would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, turned up on the day and enjoyed themselves.

"It was a beautiful sunny day and everyone generously donated too. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts”.

Specialist nurse Amy Holtem added: “It was a chance to find out about all the services that hospice care provides in North Northumberland; hospice at home, dementia support services and family bereavement services and so many people came to talk to us on the day."

The day raised important funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Thorburns took home the football trophy.

The annual event is organised by Alnwick broadband providers, Alcom.

There were plenty of activities for children to enjoy.

