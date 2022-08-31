Aln Valley Railway to offer behind the scenes tours for Heritage Open Days
Aln Valley Railway is offering behind the scenes tours as part of Heritage Open Days.
Free tours of the engine shed, workshops and signal box and areas which are not normally open to the public are on offer on Saturday, September 17.
It is an opportunity to explore how the railway is run and the trains are maintained, with expert volunteers sharing their stories, talking about the history of the engines and the site.
The ultimate goal of the Aln Valley Railway Trust is to restore the railway link between Alnmouth and Alnwick to create a sustainable transport link, as well as a recreational and educational resource for the local community and visitors. So far, the railway has reached the halfway point to Alnmouth Station, Greenrigg Halt.
Most Popular
The site will be open from 10.30am until 4pm, with tours at 11am, 12 noon, 2pm and 3pm. Booking isn’t required however there is a limit of 10 people per tour/session.