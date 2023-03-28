There will be steam-hauled trains with vintage carriages running from Alnwick’s Lionheart Station to Greenrigg Halt and back from April 8-10.

For those who enjoy a walk, there’s the opportunity to walk to the steppingstones which cross the River Aln, and return on a later train. There’s also a cycle path along the route of the railway.

For younger visitors there will be an Easter trail, and the playground and newly extended miniature railway will be open for rides.

Steam trains will be running on the Aln Valley Railway over Easter.

The café will be serving a range of hot and cold food and drinks and the shop will be open.

The route of the railway takes passengers along the old Alnwick branch line, and over the impressive and recently restored Cawledge Viaduct.

Aln Valley Railway was recently shortlisted for a prestigious Heritage Railway Association (HRA) Infrastructure Award for the viaduct refurbishment.

Gemma Maughan, Aln Valley Railway’s head of marketing, said: “As Easter is now rapidly approaching, we are looking forward to the new season and to welcoming visitors to our heritage railway, with a varied programme across the rest of the year.”

There will be regular weekends of steam, diesel and pacer trains, and a series of events including a classic vehicle weekend (June 17-18), a 1940s weekend (July 8-9), a Summer Fair (July 23), a Teddy Bears’ Weekend (August 5-6), a model railway exhibition (September 2-3), a beer festival (September 16-17) and the Sounds Northumbrian music festival (September 17).