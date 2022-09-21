Aln Valley Railway is holding a volunteer recruitment fair on Sunday, October 1 from 10.30am to 1pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the railway and what is involved in running it can come to the site, speak to current volunteers, take a ride on a steam train, diesel or pacer train, and enjoy the atmosphere of a busy railway station during their visit.

Since opening to the public in 2012, Aln Valley Railway’s team of dedicated volunteers has built, restored and lovingly created a heritage railway

A volunteer at work on a train.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ultimate aim is to reach Alnmouth Station and link with the trains on the East Coast Main Line.

With the recent completion of the new halt at Greenrigg, the railway is roughly halfway to Alnmouth Station, following the route of the old Alnwick branch line, which offers extensive views across lovely countryside and which crosses the impressive Cawledge Viaduct.

Trustee Gemma Maughan said, ‘We hope that this special Volunteer Recruitment Fair will showcase the railway and the many roles which are vital to its success – and that it will help people think about volunteering.

"Whatever your abilities and experience, no matter whether you can spare just one day or can volunteer on a regular basis, your railway needs you and you will be very welcome.”

Aln Valley Railway.

Michael Proctor, chairman of the Aln Valley Railway, added: “2022 is a particularly important year for the railway, as it is 10 years since work first started on Lloyd’s field.

"In that time, our dedicated band of volunteers have turned a farmer’s field with no facilities and an overgrown length of trackbed into a working railway that grows in popularity every year.

"As we look forward to welcoming visitors each new season, we can also celebrate that huge achievement and thank everyone that has played a part, however small, in making it all possible.

"As the work, the complexity of our operations and the popularity of the railway increases, we need even more volunteers.