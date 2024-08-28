Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular outdoor weekend for dog lovers will soon be taking place in Northumberland.

The 2024 North East Dog Festival at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 will once again have plenty of attractions for pooches – and their owners – to enjoy.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s event.

What to expect

Picture from a previous year's North East Dog Festival by Ben Heward Photography.

There will be more than 20 exciting have-a-go activities such as dog parkour, flyball, agility and Scentventure.

Popular sports like canicross and mantrailing are back, along with new additions such as trick training and sessions by the Dogs Trust Dog School. For dogs that love water, try the timed water retrieve challenge in the gundog area, sponsored by Taylors K9 Hydrotherapy Centre.

Main arena highlights

The main arena, sponsored by Foster with North East, will showcase a range of thrilling performances, including The Dog and Duck Show where Stuart and his skilled team of sheepdogs herd ducks in a display that is both educational and entertaining.

Returning crowd favourites like the Walworth Birds of Prey and the Kipperridge Gundogs will also take to the stage.

The Wellness Tipi

Don’t miss the Wellness Tipi, featuring insightful talks from regular and first-time speakers. A highlight this year is a presentation by The Muzzle Movement, who will discuss the importance of muzzle training.

In addition, the charity Great North Service Dogs will present ‘Caring for our Police and Fire Dogs after Retirement’, with special appearances by police dogs from local forces.

Dog shows

For those who love a bit of friendly competition, the festival offers two charity dog shows, sponsored by Chucktails – The Wedding Chaperone Service.

Hosted by festival regulars Roo’s Journey and Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, there are over 20 classes to enter, including wedding-themed specials.

Plus, on Saturday, don’t miss the famous Scruffts competition, hosted by The Kennel Club.

Exhibitors and more

Explore more than 90 exhibitors from across the country, offering everything you could possibly need for your dog – plus plenty of non-dog-related stalls.

Enjoy delicious food, refreshing drinks and discover local clubs and charities, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

In addition, Guide Dogs North East will host the popular Breed Hang Out Area and Sarah Jones of My Anxious Dog returns with a new ‘Yellow Dog Zone’.

A word from the festival directors

Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “This is our seventh year and we’re thrilled to offer even more activities, main ring acts, speakers and gorgeous prizes to be won across dog shows and have-a-go activities.

“Whether you’re a dog lover, thinking of getting a dog, or just looking for a fun-filled family weekend, this festival has something for everyone.”

Ticket information

A limited number of early bird tickets are still available online at www.northeastdogfestival.com – parking from 8.30am, with main gates to the festival open at 9am.

Early bird ticket prices: Single day £10, Saturday (5-15years) £3.50; Weekend tickets £16.50 and £6 for 5-15years. Weekend tickets are not available on the gate.

On the gate: Single day £15, Saturday (5-15years) £5.

Plus: Under 5s go free, dogs go free and general parking is free. Disabled parking is limited and must be pre-booked with your festival tickets. Forward parking and merchandise available online. Under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult. Carer information can be found on the website.