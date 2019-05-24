All aboard for model railway displays

Model railway enthusiasts will be heading full steam ahead to the village of Rock this weekend for the Alnwick Model Railway Club will be holding its open day on Sunday.

Previous such events were hailed a big success, with visitors impressed by the quality of the detail on the trains they saw.

And now the club’s railway Rock Junction has been honoured with an appearance in international modellers’ bible, The Railway Modeller magazine.

Members started the project seven years ago, with the aim to make it as realistic as possible.

Chairman Jim Kirtley said: “The club’s railway, Rock Junction, has been chosen to be the main article in the June issue of The Railway Modeller.

“This magazine is one of the most prestigious national and international model railway magazines published in the UK.

“When we, the club members, began the project seven years ago, it was decided it must be realistic and must be believable. We consider this has been achieved and the inclusion of our model railway in the world renowned Railway Modeller shows it also thinks this is so.

“This is a big coup for the club.”

The latest open day will be held in the group’s club room at the Old Village Hall, Rock.

It will run from 11am to 5pm, and admission is free.