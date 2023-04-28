News you can trust since 1854
Age UK Northumberland to host Ashington, Blyth, Hexham, and Ellington events for over 50s to celebrate coronation

Age UK Northumberland has announced a series of events for over 50s to celebrate the coronation.

By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read

The programme begins on May 2 and runs until May 8.

The aim is to encourage people to enjoy crafts and activities while socialising with each other.

Events include:

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.
    • Tuesday, May 2, 12pm until 2pm: Coronation crafts, jewellery making and buffet lunch at The Round House, Ashington. £3 per person.
    • Wednesday, May 3, 12pm until 2pm: Coronation wreath making and buffet lunch at The Round House, Ashington. £3 per person.
    • Wednesday, May 3, 1.30pm until 3.30pm: Royal portraiture workshop at Trinity Church, Hexham. £2 per person.
    • Thursday, May 4, 10.30am until 1.30pm: History of coronations workshop at Ellington Village Hall. £2 per person.
    • Thursday, May 4, 12pm until 2pm: Coronation fascinators and buffet lunch at The Round House, Ashington. £3 per person.
    • Friday, May 5, 1pm until 3pm: Coronation party and afternoon tea at The Round House, Ashington. £10 per person.
    • Monday, May 8, 12pm until 3.30pm: Blyth Comrades Club coronation party. Free of charge but booking is required.
    Events will be held at Blyth Comrades Club, The Round House, and elsewhere.Events will be held at Blyth Comrades Club, The Round House, and elsewhere.
