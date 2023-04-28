Age UK Northumberland to host Ashington, Blyth, Hexham, and Ellington events for over 50s to celebrate coronation
Age UK Northumberland has announced a series of events for over 50s to celebrate the coronation.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
The programme begins on May 2 and runs until May 8.
The aim is to encourage people to enjoy crafts and activities while socialising with each other.
Events include:
- Tuesday, May 2, 12pm until 2pm: Coronation crafts, jewellery making and buffet lunch at The Round House, Ashington. £3 per person.
- Wednesday, May 3, 12pm until 2pm: Coronation wreath making and buffet lunch at The Round House, Ashington. £3 per person.
- Wednesday, May 3, 1.30pm until 3.30pm: Royal portraiture workshop at Trinity Church, Hexham. £2 per person.
- Thursday, May 4, 10.30am until 1.30pm: History of coronations workshop at Ellington Village Hall. £2 per person.
- Thursday, May 4, 12pm until 2pm: Coronation fascinators and buffet lunch at The Round House, Ashington. £3 per person.
- Friday, May 5, 1pm until 3pm: Coronation party and afternoon tea at The Round House, Ashington. £10 per person.
- Monday, May 8, 12pm until 3.30pm: Blyth Comrades Club coronation party. Free of charge but booking is required.