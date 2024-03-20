Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £16m visitor attraction opened on March 25 last year and has already pulled in thousands of visitors.

Its new programme begins with a special Anglo-Saxon Easter event, including activities, open-air encampments, and museum explorations on March 31 and April 1.

More themed activities have been organised throughout the Easter school holidays from April 2-14.Its new spring lecture series will take place every Saturday throughout April, with a host of experts leading talks and workshops on a range of subjects.

Ad Gefrin in Wooler.

It begins on April 6 when Margaret Watchorn, a prominent figure in Northumberland's musical heritage, will lead a 90-minute singing workshop entitled 'Crossing the Border - traditional songs from the North East'.

On April 13 Dr Alan Rutherford OBE will share insights from his illustrious career spanning five decades in the whisky industry.

Renowned author Max Adams will take the stage to discuss his latest book, 'The Museum of the Wood Age' on April 20.

Archaeologist Roger Miket will reflect on his excavation of Thirlings and its significance in understanding the wider Anglo-Saxon landscape on April 27.

Tickets for all are £20 per person and can be booked at www.adgefrin.co.uk

Also, Wendy and Stuart Findley, the creative force behind Acle Early Medieval Re-enactment Society, will be attending for a hands-on Anglo-Saxon embroidery workshop on April 18. Tickets £30.