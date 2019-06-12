A story 1400 years in the making to be told in Seahouses

The story of the Bamburgh skeletons is to be told at a special event in Seahouses next week.

Jessica Turner will give an illustrated talk about the discovery of over 100 Anglo-Saxon skeletons at Bamburgh, and the story which they have revealed about their lives.

The remains, of adults and children, are thought to be of some of the earliest Christian converts in the north of England.

They were examined by experts, using complex analysis techniques, who concluded that the cemetery was in use around 650AD. They were eventually laid to rest in the Bamburgh Ossuary, in the crypt of St Aidan’s Church in Bamburgh, at a special ceremony.

A recent Heritage Lottery Fund grant is set to open the crypt to visitors.

Jessica, who works for the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, and was part of the project to develop and create the Ossuary, said: "It is incredibly fitting and moving that the final resting place for the skeletons is in the crypt of St Aidan's Church.

“It's tantalising to think the some of these people could have actually heard St Aidan preach on the same site, as we know he founded his church here in 635AD.

“I'm really looking forward to this opportunity to share such an amazing story!"

Host Jeff Sutheran said: “Jessica is a naturally gifted and entertaining speaker, and in her presentation she will undoubtedly bring her sense of humour and fun - as well as a deep understanding of, and reverence for, the depth of what has been - literally - uncovered. We're looking forward to the evening!"

The talk and presentation takes place in St Cuthbert's House, Seahouses, at 7.30pm on Friday, June 21.

Tickets cost £10, to include a welcome drink and light refreshments, and are available by calling 01665 720456.