A Northumbrian Valentine's Day: 10 date ideas as an alternative to dinner

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:37 BST
As Valentine’s Day approaches, many of us may be looking for an alternative, or more interactive, date idea to simply going out for dinner.

Here are 10 fun activities you can do with your other half to celebrate the day of love that aren’t your typical date – with some extra creativity to impress your partner.

There isn't many activities more romantic than stargazing, and Kielder observatory has some of the darkest skies in the UK, offering a range of events including Valentines Day night.

1. Stargazing at Kielder Observatory

Alnwick Garden is the perfect place for romantic walk - visitors can explore the rose garden, the grand cascade, the bamboo labyrinth and also eat in The Treehouse.

2. A romantic visit to Alnwick Garden

Ravn Clay in Ford village, near Berwick, offer a range of pottery workshops including a special Valentines event - meaning guests can also make their other halves a handmade gift. For those further south in the county, The Creative Chicken in Bedlington are also hosting a Valentines day special.

3. Pottery workshops

Spa days are sure to impress your partner and Northumberland is home to a range of luxury spas including the Beau Monde Salon and Spa, Matfen Hall and Slaley Hall. (Photo: Jane Coltman)

4. Spa day

