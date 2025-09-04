From cobbled high streets and traditional market squares to coastal harbours and castle views, here are 8 places to visit across the county as the leaves begin to fall.
1. Wooler
As warm autumn colours begin to show, the small and friendly market town of Wooler becomes even more quaint. Photo: Google
2. Corbridge
Corbridge’s cobbled high street is filled with quirky shops and cafes, ideal for browsing and stopping for a warming coffee. Photo: Google
3. Alnwick
One of Northumberland’s most iconic market towns, famous for its castle where Harry Potter was filmed - autumn may be the most magical time to visit Alnwick. The renowned Alnwick Garden also becomes full of colour with seasonal flower displays this time of year. Photo: Pixabay
4. Berwick
Perched on the border of Scotland, Berwick is a historic town full of character with a charming riverside - perfect for an autumnal day out. Photo: Pixabay