A welcoming high street with independent shops and cosy cafes gives Rothbury a warm charm this time of year. As a gateway to the Coquet Valley and Simonside Hills, autumn is also the perfect time for a crisp walk in the countryside.

8 charming market towns and villages in Northumberland to explore this autumn

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST
Autumn is arguably the most picturesque time of year to explore Northumberland’s many charming villages and market towns.

From cobbled high streets and traditional market squares to coastal harbours and castle views, here are 8 places to visit across the county as the leaves begin to fall.

As warm autumn colours begin to show, the small and friendly market town of Wooler becomes even more quaint.

1. Wooler

As warm autumn colours begin to show, the small and friendly market town of Wooler becomes even more quaint. Photo: Google

Corbridge’s cobbled high street is filled with quirky shops and cafes, ideal for browsing and stopping for a warming coffee.

2. Corbridge

Corbridge’s cobbled high street is filled with quirky shops and cafes, ideal for browsing and stopping for a warming coffee. Photo: Google

One of Northumberland’s most iconic market towns, famous for its castle where Harry Potter was filmed - autumn may be the most magical time to visit Alnwick. The renowned Alnwick Garden also becomes full of colour with seasonal flower displays this time of year.

3. Alnwick

One of Northumberland’s most iconic market towns, famous for its castle where Harry Potter was filmed - autumn may be the most magical time to visit Alnwick. The renowned Alnwick Garden also becomes full of colour with seasonal flower displays this time of year. Photo: Pixabay

Perched on the border of Scotland, Berwick is a historic town full of character with a charming riverside - perfect for an autumnal day out.

4. Berwick

Perched on the border of Scotland, Berwick is a historic town full of character with a charming riverside - perfect for an autumnal day out. Photo: Pixabay

