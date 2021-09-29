30 pub quiz questions - entertainment, the North East and general knowledge rounds

There are three sets of 10 questions. The first is on entertainment, the second is the North-East and the third is general knowledge.

Answers are at the end of each round. Good luck and no cheating mind.

The entertainment round

Our "pub" quiz will keep you entertained during lockdown.

1. Which 2016 superhero film had the subtitle Dawn of Justice?

2. Which British soap opera ran between 1964 and 1988, then again between 2001 and 2003?

3. Who became the longest serving female presenter of Blue Peter when she left the show in 2008?

4. Which was the only one of the Carry On… series to be filmed outside England?

Johnny Vegas. See question 7 in the entertainment round.

5. Of whom was it suggested in a song, we should ‘shave his belly with a rusty razor’?

6. Which British television title was won by Thomas Frake in 2020?

7. Which 2005 drama series, based on a Charles Dickens novel, starred Gillian Anderson, Charles Dance and Johnny Vegas?

8. Who played Maria in the 1961 film West Side Story?

Which American rock star is a self-confessed Hartlepool United fan? Picture by Frank Reid.

9. Which US singer had a UK number one single 2009 with My Life Would Suck Without You?

10. According to the autobiography of the Dad’s Army writer Jimmy Perry, what did his father say when he told him that he wanted to be an actor? It’s guessable.

Answers: entertainment round

1. Batman vs Superman 2. Crossroads 3. Konnie Huq (John Noakes is the longest serving of all with 12 years) 4. Carry On Up the Khyber (it was filmed in Wales) 5. The Drunken Sailor 6. Masterchef 7. Bleak House 8. Natalie Wood 9. Kelly Clarkson 10. ‘You stupid boy’

The North-East round

1. Which former Sunderland, Newcastle and England footballer shares his surname with a type of meat?

2. Which organisation sold 90% of its stake in Gateshead’s Metro Centre in 1995?

3. Paul Smith from Stockton is the lead singer with which band?

4. Which Northumberland town has a huge sundial in its main square, constructed in 2001?

5. DFDS Seaways run daily ferries from North Shields to which small city near Amsterdam?

6. Which US rock star, born in 1947, is a fan of Hartlepool United after deciding “That’s a cool name”?

7. Other than Sunderland, which is the only city that the A19 passes through?

8. Which 1993 Robin Williams film is based on a novel by County Durham author Anna Fine?

9. Which best-selling author was born in Brandling Street, Roker, Sunderland in 1916?

10. On which river is the waterfall High Force?

Answers: The North-East

1. Barry Venison 2. The Church of England 3. Maxïmo Park 4. Amble 5. IJmuiden 6. Meat Loaf 7. York 8. Mrs Doubtfire 9. James Herriot 10. River Tees

The general knowledge round

1. Name either country to share the Khyber Pass?

2. What is George W Bush’s middle name?

3. Which surrealist painted melting clocks in his 1931 work The Persistence of Memory?

4. Who said that ‘in any right angled triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides’?

5. The inscription ‘Scotorum Malleus’ is on the side of Edward I’s tomb in Westminster Abbey. What does it mean?

6. Much in the news in 2009, what was the H1N1 virus better known as?

7. Which American oil tycoon, who died in 1937 aged 97, was worth an estimated $600 billion in 2019 money?

8. What is the collective noun for currencies?

9. Which fake science is supposedly the study of a person’s character and personality traits by feeling the shape of their head?

10. What is the name of the town in Oregon, USA, was officially twinned with the village of Dull in Scotland in June 2012?

Answers: general knowledge

1. Pakistan or Afghanistan 2. Walker 3. Salvador Dali 4. Pythagoras 5. ‘The Hammer of the Scots’ 6. Swine flu 7. John D. Rockefeller

8. A basket 9. Phrenology 10. Boring (both places later teamed up with Bland in New South Wales)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you.

How to subscribe to the print edition: