News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
23 pictures from Blyth Town Carnival 2023.23 pictures from Blyth Town Carnival 2023.
23 pictures from Blyth Town Carnival 2023.

23 pictures as Blyth Town Carnival returned in 2023

Thousands of people came out to celebrate community spirit for the 2023 Blyth Town Carnival at the weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:53 BST

The annual event, featuring a parade, entertainment, and stalls, took place on Sunday, July 2.

The parade, on the theme of ‘growth’, included over 350 participants from local schools and community organisations.

The event is paid for by Blyth Town Council with additional funding provided by Heart of Blyth, and was organised by Bedlington charity Leading Link.

Lyn Horton, CEO of Leading Link, said: "It has been tremendous to witness the community coming together in such a remarkable way.

“From the dedicated blue light services to the passionate charities, community groups, and entertainers, everyone has played a vital role in making Blyth Town Carnival a resounding success.

“I am immensely proud of each and every person who took part and in particular the young people who have given up their time to help with the behind-the-scenes organisation.

“I would also like to thank Blyth Town Council for once again sponsoring the event and for additional funding from the Heart of Blyth that enabled Leading Link to visit seven schools across Blyth prior to the carnival.”

Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor added: "It was heart-warming to see the smiles on the faces of the children who participated in the carnival or watched alongside their families.

“I personally took part in the drumming section and, despite not being particularly musical, I relished the opportunity to be involved. It was a great day for Blyth.”

Mayor Warren Taylor in the parade.

1. Blyth Town Carnival

Mayor Warren Taylor in the parade. Photo: Blyth Town Carnival

Photo Sales
A dinosaur in the parade.

2. Blyth Town Carnival

A dinosaur in the parade. Photo: Blyth Town Carnival

Photo Sales
People carried flags as part of the parade.

3. Blyth Town Carnival

People carried flags as part of the parade. Photo: Blyth Town Carnival

Photo Sales
A musical accompaniment to the parade.

4. Blyth Town Carnival

A musical accompaniment to the parade. Photo: Blyth Town Carnival

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6