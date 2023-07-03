Thousands of people came out to celebrate community spirit for the 2023 Blyth Town Carnival at the weekend.

The annual event, featuring a parade, entertainment, and stalls, took place on Sunday, July 2.

The parade, on the theme of ‘growth’, included over 350 participants from local schools and community organisations.

The event is paid for by Blyth Town Council with additional funding provided by Heart of Blyth, and was organised by Bedlington charity Leading Link.

Lyn Horton, CEO of Leading Link, said: "It has been tremendous to witness the community coming together in such a remarkable way.

“From the dedicated blue light services to the passionate charities, community groups, and entertainers, everyone has played a vital role in making Blyth Town Carnival a resounding success.

“I am immensely proud of each and every person who took part and in particular the young people who have given up their time to help with the behind-the-scenes organisation.

“I would also like to thank Blyth Town Council for once again sponsoring the event and for additional funding from the Heart of Blyth that enabled Leading Link to visit seven schools across Blyth prior to the carnival.”

Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor added: "It was heart-warming to see the smiles on the faces of the children who participated in the carnival or watched alongside their families.

“I personally took part in the drumming section and, despite not being particularly musical, I relished the opportunity to be involved. It was a great day for Blyth.”

