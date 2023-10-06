It’s officially spooky season so it’s time to gather your pumpkins and dig out those decorations ready for the big day.
With Halloween quickly approaching, many families are getting into the spirit and planning activities and days out for the kids.
Halloween plus half-term is a recipe for excitement, so to make it a little easier, here’s a list of events that promise a bewitchingly brilliant day out from pumpkin picking and adventure trails to gory story telling and haunted history. There’s something for everyone this Halloween.
There's something for everyone this Halloween. Photo: Contributed
2. Lilidorei
Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden will be introducing new lighting and sound effects, specifically designed to infuse the village with an eerie, mystical atmosphere, from September 29 to November 5. The event is suitable for children and adults alike and will provide an alternative festive immersive experience for visitors, transporting them into another side of the clan’s lives, adding a new layer of intrigue. Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween outfits and go Trick or Treating with the Secret Keepers, and the best photographs taken beside their favourite clan house will be judged to win family tickets to visit at Christmas. More information on Lilidorei's website. Photo: Ben Hines
3. Dobbies Garden Centres
Dobbies stores in Morpeth and Ponteland are running a Little Scare-lings event at both stores between October 26 and 29. It's aimed at children aged between three and 10 and they will be able to sink their fangs into some terrifying treats, followed by pumpkin-themed activities and games before choosing their own pumpkin from the miniature patch to take home and carve. More information on Dobbies' website. Photo: © Fraser Band/ UNP 0845 600 7737
4. The Alnwick Garden
Halloween at The Alnwick Garden will involves spooky events on each weekend from September 30 to November 5. Visitors can expect a Halloween trail, wand and lantern making, herb planting, stilt walkers and character meets. The Garden will be decorated and a trail card can be picked up on arrival. The Poison Garden is a particularly on theme attraction where visitors will get to hear its spine-chilling stories. More information on the Alnwick Garden website. Photo: supplied