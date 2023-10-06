2 . Lilidorei

Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden will be introducing new lighting and sound effects, specifically designed to infuse the village with an eerie, mystical atmosphere, from September 29 to November 5. The event is suitable for children and adults alike and will provide an alternative festive immersive experience for visitors, transporting them into another side of the clan’s lives, adding a new layer of intrigue. Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween outfits and go Trick or Treating with the Secret Keepers, and the best photographs taken beside their favourite clan house will be judged to win family tickets to visit at Christmas. More information on Lilidorei's website. Photo: Ben Hines