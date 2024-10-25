October half-term has officially begun and many families are getting into the spirit of Halloween.
While everyone is busy digging out their decorations and carving their pumpkins ready for the big day, you may not know where to start your next Halloween activity.
So, to make it a little easier, here’s a list of some activities to fill up the half-term schedule, from pumpkin picking to haunted trails for bewitchingly brilliant day out.
1. Alnwick Pumpkin Patch
It's not too late to go pumpkin picking if you haven't already! Alnwick pumpkin patch has two final open day on October 26and 27. Admission is £5 per person (under 1’s go free) and there is no need to book. Wheelbarrows are providd (subject to availability). Photo: supplied
2. NorthumBOOland Zoo
Northumberland Zoo is hosting NorthumBOOland in aid of the critically endangered Livingstone fruit bats. The event will see the main areas of the zoo close to the public between 4.30pm and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27 for an evening of haunted tractor trails, creepy crawlies, spooky face painting, Halloween sweets, hot drinks and fancy dress. Photo: Northumberland Zoo
3. Warkworth Castle
Warkworth Castle is putting on some Halloween fun inside its ruins this half-term everyday from October 26 until November 3 from10am until 4pm. All activities are included in the standard admission price. Book online in advance for cheaper tickets or go free if you are a member of English Heritage. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Spooky Woodland Walks at Belsay Hall
Ghost-hunting storytellers will take visitors on a family-friendly walk through the shadows of Belsay Hall's and captivate audiences with a range of engaging activities and spine-chilling stories. The walks are run at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm on October 28, 29, 30 and 31. Tickets cost £18 or £14 for English Heritage members and must be pre-booked. The event is suitable for all ages and visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and suitable shoes. Photo: Nop
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.