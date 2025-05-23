Recently nominated for the title of the 'most beautiful bookshop' in the world, Barter Books is a unique converted train station selling second hand books and rare first editions with roaring fires and a cafe.Recently nominated for the title of the 'most beautiful bookshop' in the world, Barter Books is a unique converted train station selling second hand books and rare first editions with roaring fires and a cafe.
Recently nominated for the title of the 'most beautiful bookshop' in the world, Barter Books is a unique converted train station selling second hand books and rare first editions with roaring fires and a cafe.

14 of the best indoor activities and things to do on a rainy day in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:38 BST
With the first signs of rain in weeks forecast, you may be wondering how to make the most of a wet weekend in Northumberland.

From getting creative in art workshops or unwinding in a spa, to tackling an escape room or delving into the region’s rich history, here are 14 great ways to enjoy a rainy day.

Visit the former 19th-century coal mine, now a museum and heritage centre for art and local historic relic.

1. Woodhorn Museum (Ashington)

Visit the former 19th-century coal mine, now a museum and heritage centre for art and local historic relic. Photo: Woodhorn Museum

Hide from the rain and take part in an arts and crafts workshop at The Creative Chicken.

2. The Creative Chicken (Bedlington)

Hide from the rain and take part in an arts and crafts workshop at The Creative Chicken. Photo: Google

Enjoy a luxurious spa day and afternoon tea at Doxford Hall.

3. Doxford Hall Spa (Chathill)

Enjoy a luxurious spa day and afternoon tea at Doxford Hall. Photo: Doxford Hall

Try and crack the code in a unique day-out at Northumberland Escape Rooms.

4. Northumberland Escape Rooms (Morpeth)

Try and crack the code in a unique day-out at Northumberland Escape Rooms. Photo: Google

