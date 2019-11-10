3 . Cosy Club, Riverwalk

Cosy Club recently opened as part of the new £30million Riverwalk development on the site of the former Gates shopping centre. The 120-cover restaurant serves food daily, from breakfast through to late night, and is a mixture of food styles with British classics such as fish and chips rubbing shoulders with tapas on the menu, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Kids are also well catered for. Drinks-wise, expect draught beers and ciders, wines and cocktails which are served until 1am at weekends.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright: